Liam Neeson is in talks to star opposite Oscar winner Viola Davis in Widows, the new heist thriller from 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen and Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn.

US film trade publication Variety, which first reported the story, says Widows is based on the 1980s ITV series of the same name, which was created and written by Prime Suspect author Lynda La Plante.

It followed the widows of a gang of armed robbers who team up to finish the heist in which their husbands lost their lives.

The cast of the film also includes Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, Moonlight's Andre Holland and Daniel Kaluuya, the actor who stars in the current box office horror hit Get Out.

Gone Girl author Flynn and director McQueen will co-write the script.

Neeson was most recently seen on cinema screens in A Monster Calls and Silence. His new thriller, The Commuter, is due for release on October 28.

Davis was among the Oscar winners last weekend, when she took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences.



