Dublin-born Harry Potter star Michael Gambon heads the list of guests on The Late Late Show, while Benidorm is back for a ninth season of fun in the sun.

Pick of the day

The Late Late Show, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Harry Potter star Michael Gambon, Irish actor and writer Emmet Kirwan and Nathan Carter's little brother, Jake, are all on this Friday's Late Late Show sofa.

The Dublin-born Gambon may be best-known these days for playing Dumbledore (replacing another Paddy, the late Richard Harris) in the later Harry Potter films but he's played a host of roles on the small and big screen.

He had his start at Dublin's Gate Theatre in 1962, and he returns there this month for a production of Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape. Expect some cracking thespian tales.

Movie Choice of the day

Florence Foster Jenkins, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Premiering today, this is yet another film that failed to generate an Oscar win for the great Meryl Streep.

Stephen Frears’ touching biopic stars the always excellent Meryl Streep as the titular “diva of din”, a deluded New York socialite and patron of the arts who, despite being completely tone deaf, fancied herself a talented soprano.

The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg and Hugh Grant – in great form as a failed Shakespearian actor – are among the cast. Well worth a look, this and also available on Anytime.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Kim is still curious to know who the father of Denise's baby is and gossips about the situation with Carmel.

Later, Denise joins the two ladies in The Vic for a drink, where Kim soon comes to a shocking conclusion about the baby's dad.

Meanwhile, Mick hopes for the best as he and Whitney have their meeting with the bank.

Elsewhere, Bex's eventful week continues after she attends Ian's birthday celebrations at The Vic.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Greenleaf, Netflix

This one looks a little curious, and more than a little soapy.

Airing in the US on Oprah Winfrey's cable channel OWN, this series is set in a 'megachurch' in Memphis, and follows the machinations of the charismatic Bishop James Greenleaf and his family.

Much to her mother's displeasure, journalist Grace Greenleaf returns to her family in Memphis after the suspicious death of her sister Faith. Warning: expect loud gospel singing and explicit hypocrisy from the start.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Benidorm, 9.00pm, be3

If you're someone who wonders how the UK managed to kick itself out of the EU, here's an explanation of sorts.

Almost an homage to 1970s' sitcoms, this hugely popular show's about a group of holiday makers and staff at the Solana all-inclusive hotel in the Spanish resort of Benidorm.

Now in its ninth season, it's the most successful comedy ITV has ever produced, and it returns with the Dawsons back in Benidorm and bringing new meaning to the term 'all-inclusive holiday'.