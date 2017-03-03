Michael Jackson's legendary Neverland Ranch is up for sale - and at a relatively knockdown price.

The famous property in Santa Barbara, California is now called Sycamore Valley Ranch. According to reports, the 2,700-acre site has recently had a price cut. It was originally listed for $100 million, but is now being sold at the reduced price of $67 million.

As well as a 12,598 square foot main house, described in property terms as 'French-Normandy style', the lot includes amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis courts and a guest house.

Michael Jackson's former home, Neverland, could be yours for $67 million

There are also more Jackson-esque features such as a lake with a waterfall, a 50-seater cinema, a dance studio and a 'Disney-style' train station. The purchase doesn't include Jackson's pet chimpanzee Bubbles though, as he's apparently now living in Florida.

Michael Jackson with Bubbles in happier times

The property, which became a symbol of Jackson's lofty stature and often child-like lifestyle, was bought by the King of Pop back in 1987 and was where Elizabeth Taylor married Larry Fortensky in a lavish ceremony in 1991.

It was eventually sold off to LA-based investment firm Colony Capital in 2009.

However not all associations with Neverland are positive. It was here where Jackson was accused of molesting young boys. It was this link that led the singer to move out following his acquittal in 2005.

Paris Jackson spent her childhood at Neverland

In her recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, his daughter Paris revealed details about spending the first seven years of her life on the vast compound.

"We couldn't just go on the rides whenever we wanted to," she said.

"We actually had a pretty normal life... if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever. But if you were on bad behavior, then you wouldn't get to go do all those things."