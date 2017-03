Jane Fonda has revealed that she is a rape survivor and suffered sexual abuse as a child in a brave interview for International Women's Day.

The two-time Oscar-winner said she was also fired once because she refused to have sex with her boss.

The 79-year-old actresss made the revelations in an interview with Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

She told The Edit magazine: "To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females, I've been raped, I've been sexually abused as a child and I've been fired because I wouldn't sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault - that I didn't do or say the right thing.

Jane Fonda made the revelations in an interview with Brie Larson

"I know young girls who've been raped and didn't even know it was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said no the wrong way'.

"One of the great things the women's movement has done is to make us realise that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it's not right."

Barbarella star Fonda also spoke about her regrets as a mother to three children - Vanessa, Troy and Mary.

She told The Edit: "I regret that I wasn't a better parent. I didn't know how to do it. But you can learn, so I studied how to be a parent.

"It's never too late. I am trying to make up for what I didn't know before. When I die, I want my family to be around me. I want them to love me and I have to earn that. I'm still working at it."