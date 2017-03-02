Thursday night's episode of First Dates Ireland saw one couple bonding over bulls, while several daters found themselves bulldozing their words.

In the Mooooood for love

Lisa from Waterford, a self-proclaimed country girl, loves a casual flirt but she's ready to find the missing jigsaw piece in her life.

Her infectious laugh and personality helped to MOO-ve the conversation in a hilarious direction, with farmer Jamie's passion for rearing bulls prompting her to admit, that she's a bit of a "fussy heifer herself".

"Do you milk?" I'm already rooting for there two. #FirstDatesIreland — Anthony Geoghegan Jr (@anthony7jr) March 2, 2017

Jamie's worst first date was being introduced to the girl's parents, while Lisa's was getting robbed! Thankfully, all Lisa had stolen on her date with Jamie, was her heart (awh, bless).

What an udderly amazing date!

We really do think they are a match made in heaven (or on the farm). And to top it off, we reckon Lisa's butcher dad would approve!

Eating their words

Mispronouncing words was the theme of the night.

Sligo doorman Luke struggled to say the name of a well-known seaside town in Cork. You-gal, Yoogle, Yougal, Yawl, Youg, Yoggal and Yougurt were all blurted out before he skilfully swept his faux pas under the table.

He recovered as best he good by comparing his carefully crafted green cocktail to a St Patrick's Day Shamrock Shake from Supermacs - and lo and behold Lauren just happens to work there! Another pat on the back to the on-the-ball First Dates team.

"Taste like a supermac's milkshake" I work in supermac's, gets better and better 😂😂 #FirstDatesIreland — Gavin Mc Grath (@GavMcgrath) March 2, 2017

No need to guess where their second date is taking place - cheesy garlic fries at the ready!

There was another alphabet soup miss across the way as Ciarán from Tallaght had difficultly saying 'philosophical'

In fairness to him, his determination had to be admired, and his lovely date Ian seemed to see the funny side.

'Sometimes words can be hard'... True dat! #FirstDatesIreland — Ciara Galvin (@CiaraGalvino) March 2, 2017

Although, at one stage it sounded like he was trying to pitch a new ice lolly for deep thinkers called 'Philphisicle'.

Ah go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on!

One dater channelled his inner Mrs. Doyle and pumped himself with tea before his big night (good for calming the nerves or so we're told).

Tour guide Sam got off to a not-so- flying start by complimenting his dates big.......wallet.. I mean bag.. I mean clutch.

Sam "jesus you've a grand big pair of....your wallet, your wallet is lovely" #FirstDatesIreland — Rαιcнeαl Cυllιɢαɴ (@raicheal2006) March 2, 2017

After helping to dig him out of a massive hole, 26-year-old Naomi from Waterford was asked about her long-term plans, like whether she'd like to die in Ireland, and her thoughts about Northern Ireland. Enter the hiding monkey emoji here!

That's some chat up line on #FirstDatesIreland 'Do you think you'd like to die in Ireland' lol — Chris Murray (@chrismurraylmfm) March 2, 2017

Ways to get a girl: Ask her opinion on Northern Ireland #FirstDatesIreland — Laura Brannigan (@BranniganLaura) March 2, 2017

Here's to hoping the pair stays together for more than just the holiday season.

To watch this weeks episode on the RTÉ Player click here.