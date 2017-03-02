Missing The Good Wife? The good news is that the show's spin-off The Good Fight is crossing the Atlantic as the UK's Channel 4 has acquired the rights to the new series from CBS.

The Julianna Margulies-free sequel will air on the More4 platform, premiering this spring - which is pretty now-ish - but a date has yet to be announced.

The Good Fight picks up one year after the series finale of The Good Wife and follows Christine Baranski's character Diane Lockhart and her lawyer goddaughter Maia (played by Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie).

Thanks to an enormous financial scam, the indefatigable Diane has had to come to terms with not only being forced out of Lockhart & Lee, but also the loss of her life savings.

Although the focus is very much on Diane, there's still a chance that fans of the original will get to see Julianna Margulies return as Alicia Florrick, the 'good wife' of the original series.

"We might [see Alicia]," executive producer Michelle King admitted. "It's all being conceived right now."