The five original Big Bang Theory cast members are reported to have offered to take a pay cut so that others can have an increase.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg are believed to take home a cool $1 million per episode on the globally popular CBS sitcom.

But their co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who joined in season three and became main cast members during season four, are believed to earn a much smaller pay rate of $200,000 per episode.

According to Variety, each of the original five has offered to take a $100,000 per episode pay cut to free up extra money for Bialik and Rauch during the show' 11th and 12th seasons.

This would provide enough extra money to more than double their current salaries, and raise the actresses' wages to a heftier $450,000 an episode.

Bialik and Rauch’s salary negotiations with CBS are said to be underway, but it's not known whether or not they intend to hold out for a deal that puts their per-episode pay closer to that of Parsons and co.