What do you get when you mix an Australian Department of Finance graduate recruitment programme with a dodgy script and real employees? An awkward, cringey sight to behold.

The Department of Finance Graduate Program's official Facebook uploaded a video seeking 'game changers' and people who want to 'make a real impact on the lives of Australians' but it has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Some clangers include one new graduate asking her colleagues if they'd like to join her for some "paleo pear and banana bread" only to be told it's a "little bit fancy" for her co-worker who is about to go to "an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff network meeting."

From the over-use of the word "buddy" to some very stilted and forced compliments, it's one of those videos that equal parts hard to watch and awkwardly hilarious.

See it for yourself here: