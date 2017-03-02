The hit American drama This is Us continues as Home of the Year returns for a new run and 21 more contrasting domiciles.

Pick of the day

This is Us, 10.30pm, RTÉ2

The uplifting family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore continues on its multi-generational journey. This is TV's equivalent of a warm blanket and a hug.

This week the younger Pearson clan go to the pool, the older Kevin Kevin is determined to land a serious role on Broadway, while William is accused of loitering in the 'wrong' neighbourhood.

Then Kate lands a job from Toby's ex-wife Josie, causing him to recall some major unhappiness in his life.

Movie Choice of the day

The Jungle Book, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Disney

I haven't seen this 2016 version of the Rudyard Kipling story, but I'm reliably informed by someone who did, that it's a bit of a cracker. And nothing like the Disney animated version.

Mowgli is a 'man cub' raised by the Seeonee Indian wolf Raksha and her pack, led by Akela, in an Indian jungle ever since he was brought to them as a baby by the black panther Bagheera.

It's all fine and dandy until a scarred tiger named Shere Khan arrives and gets Mowgli's scent. Mowgli decides to leave the jungle and Bagheera volunteers to guide him to the nearby man village, and the real adventure begins.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One

Denise needs to sign the consent form for the adoption today, but Kim is still adamant that she shouldn't go through with it. What will Denise decide to do?

Later on, Denise admits to Kim that the baby's father knows everything, leaving Kim curious over who it could be.

When Shirley and Denise get drunk together during a surprise lunch, Kim realises that Shirley already knows who the father is. But when Kim later demands answers, Denise has some harsh words for her.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Affair, Sky Box Sets

Despite the presence of an excellent cast, I thought this was a dull show peppered with uninteresting characters, but lots of others had a different opinion.

Starring Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Joshua Jackson and Ruth Wilson, the provocative drama unfolds from multiple perspectives and explores the wide-ranging emotional effects of an extramarital relationship.

From today (March 2) all three seasons of the Golden Globe-winning drama (how did that happen?) become available on Sky Box Sets.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Home of the Year, 8.30pm, RTÉ One

People try to be cool and pretend they don't watch this slow, but deep down nearly everyone wants to peek behind the curtains at other people's homes.

Over the course of eight episodes, a total of 21 homes will compete for the Home of the Year title, with three very different and unique properties featured each week.

In the first episode of the new season the judges visit three very different homes. An architectural self-build in County Clare, a re-imagined cottage in south county Dublin and finally a Georgian Apartment in Dublin city.