It's Icons Week on Dancing With The Stars and the six remaining contestants will channel their own personal music heroes as judge Julian Benson returns to the panel.

Benson has been absent from the judging panel due to illness but he makes his glittering return on Sunday evening just in time to see the competition really heat up.

"I am very excited to be getting back in the hot seat on Sunday and joining my fellow judges Brian and Loraine – the dream team," Benson said.

"I was humbled and overwhelmed by the wonderful warm get well wishes and want to say a huge thank you to everybody – they really helped me get better. It's great to feel fighting fit again and look forward to the next four exciting weeks as things really are heating up now. Captain Sparkle is ready to rumble!"

The original judging panel will reunite on Sunday

Over on the dancefloor, the stars are limbering-up to dance to their ultimate music icons.

After topping the judges' leader board for the last two weeks Dayl Cronin is combining Justin Bieber and the Cha Cha with a performance to What Do You Mean?

As a massive Beyonce fan, Aiobhin Garrihy is set to salsa to Crazy In Love while Katherine Lynch will be channelling her inner Tina Turner for a jive to Proud Mary.

Dancing Dessie is going American Smooth with the classic Billy Joel track Uptown Girl, Aidan O'Mahony will dance the Charleston to I Got A Woman (remix) by Rudedog feat. Ray Charles and Denise McCormack is hoping to stay out of the bottom two after last week with a quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson feat. Amy Winehouse.

For all the behind the scenes action, tune in to RTÉ One every Friday night at 8.30pm for preview show Can’t Stop Dancing with host Bláthnaid Treacy.

Dancing With The Stars returns to RTÉ One on Sunday at 6.30pm.