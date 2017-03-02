A new run of Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip is coming to RTÉ One starting next Tuesday March 7.

Over six episodes, viewers can follow the Donegal duo as they embark on their bed and breakfast journey around Ireland.

Daniel & Majella’s B&B road trip gets off to a flying start, as they touch down in Kerry Airport and hit the road to find Lee Farmhouse on the doorstep of Tralee.

Host Nancy’s dream comes true when Daniel sweeps her off her feet, while her grandson David sends Daniel and Majella spinning across the Tralee Bay Wetlands.

Next, we’re off to Gallán Mór B&B on the Sheep’s Head Way, where beekeepers Noel and Lorna Burke are eager to ensure Daniel and Majella enjoy the buzz of West Cork before a relaxing evening in the hot tub.

Daniel and Majella with Lorna and Noel Burke

Below is a clip of Daniel and Majella zip-lining which was filmed during the course of the show's opening episode. While it didn't make it into the final cut we got our hands on it and felt it was too good to leave on the cutting room floor.

Things get a bit tense between Daniel and Majella during their zip-lining adventure - and a fearful Majella left the air blue when Daniel tried to encourage her during the challenge.