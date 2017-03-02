Good news dance fans, 2FM's Jenny Greene is hitting the road with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and heading to the Marquee in Cork in June and will make a triumphant return to Dublin's 3Arena this April.

The collaboration between Jenny Greene and the 48-piece orchestra debuted on the Rankin's Wood stage at Electric Picnic in last September and featured live performances of 90s club classics. Gemma Sugrue provided vocals to a string of old-skool hits such as Insomnia by Faithless and Rosala's Everybody's Free.

Last November, in response to phenomenal demand, the same team came together for a full gig at the 3Arena which also included numbers like Rhythm is a Dancer, Children, and Not Over Yet.

And now, Greene and the Orchestra are hitting the road to play The Marquee in Cork on Saturday, June 17 after a return to the 3Arena on Friday, April 21. The 2FM DJ will be joined once again by Cork native Sugrue and conductor Gavin Murphy.

Tickets for this new set go on sale via Ticketmaster for Dublin's 3Arena this Friday, March 3 and for The Marquee Cork on Thursday, March 9 both at 9am. Classics from the original set will be delivered along with new arrangements which are being kept under wraps for now.

Ticketmaster: 0818 719 300 or online: www.ticketmaster.ie