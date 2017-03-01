The Weeknd and Mumford & Sons have been announced as the latest headline acts for Longitude.

The music festival is back in Dublin's Marlay Park on Friday 14 to Sunday 16 of July and the line-up is pretty impressive.

Canadian singer The Weeknd, who broke streaming records on Spotify in November with single Starboy, will headline the festival on Saturday.

English rockers Mumford and Sons will take to the main stage on Sunday where they will curate the evening's performances with their Gentlemen of the Road Stopover.

Joining The Weeknd and Mumford & Sons are 2016 Mercury Prize winner Skepta, breakout stars of last year Picture This, Brit Award winners Catfish & The Bottlemen, UK singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt.

Festival favourite Kaytranada returns to Longitude, along with Indie rockers Glass Animals, rap star Mac Miller, MC, producer and DJ Wiley, Icelandic rock band Kaleo, dream pop sensation Dua Lipa, and German folk group Milky Chance.

Tom Misch returns to Ireland following his sold out Workman’s Club show, while London hip hop act Loyle Carner, French duo Her, solo singer Raye, Afro-Western group The Very Best, new soul star Jorja Smith Senegalese singer and guitarist Baaba Maal, folk musician Lucy Rose and teen prodigy Rex Orange County, will also take to the stage.

Friday night's headliner will be announced next week.