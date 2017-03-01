Dark and edgy BBC One/FX drama Taboo will be back for a second season.

The Tom Hardy-starring period piece starring ended its first season in deadly fashion last Saturday night, but it seems certain to be returning for a second run.

Taboo tells the story of James Delaney (played by Hardy), a traveller who everyone thought was dead until he returns to London in 1814, after spending 10 years in Africa, to reclaim his father's shipping empire.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about a second run, writer and creator Steven Knight said: "In my mind, explosive stuff is going to happen, which will be great, should it happen.

"There's a great destination for it, but I don't know if we're in a position to talk about the actual details of it."

Tom Hardy added: "We're onto the next stage. The key really is [the mysterious character] Colonnade.

"When he says, 'We are Americans', James is very ambiguous with how much information he's going to give. In his mind, you will know when the time is right."