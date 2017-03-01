CBS are working on a reboot of 1970's American TV show SWAT and its lead is going to be former Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore.

Deadline reports that CBS has ordered the resurrection of the franchise, which will be executive produced by The Shield creator Shawn Ryan and directed by Star Trek Beyond's Justin Lin.

Moore, who starred as major sex symbol Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds for eleven seasons, will play Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, who was Samuel L Jackson's character in a 2003 movie version of the show.

Moore will also be one of the producers of SWAT, which will mark him down as making a serious return to the TV world as he left Criminal Minds to spend more time with his then-newborn soon.

Adam Rodriguez (who played Eric Delko on CSI: Miami) was announced as Moore's Criminal Minds replacement for the current 12th season and beyond.