A serial burglar who stole jewellery worth almost €1m from Simon Cowell's west London home has been jailed for eight years.

Darren February, was spotted on CCTV escaping the music mogul’s Holland Park home in December 2015, following a raid in which he stole two passports and close to €950,000 in jewellery.

In a victim impact statement read during February's sentencing in Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 57-year-old Cowell said he has been living in fear since the traumatic incident.

''The whole incident has been very traumatic and there is a constant fear that it may be repeated and that it may be worse next time.

''This incident has caused me great concerns about the security of my family.

''On reflection I am very scared of what could have happened to my son if the burglar had gone into his room.

''I could not bear to think of the consequences and also a lot would have happened if the burglar had come into our room.''

''My son was in the house that night and I am naturally very concerned over what could have happened if the burglar had entered my son's room, as any parent in the same situation would be," Cowell added.

February was last year jailed for eight and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving, and will now serve a consecutive sentence of another eight years for the December 2015 burglary.