Stephen Fry and a number of other big name stars have recorded special messages for RTÉ's celebration of Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Fry, who kickstarts the series today, is among a host of famous faces including Nadia Forde, Miriam O'Callaghan, Ronan O'Gara, Stephanie Preissner and Paul Galvin who will take part in the series running daily on RTÉ's YouTube channel and social media platforms.

The celebs will share their experiences with the Irish language and use whatever Irish they have in the messages, all recorded on their smartphones.

Seo Linn will play a live music session on 2FM following the release of their single Rise, their debut album Solas and their Irish language fun book also called Solas which has been produced for primary schools throughout Ireland.

And if that's not enough there will be downward facing madras, Pop Up Gaeltacht’s, Luas women and loose translations featuring in a series of short videos as part of Random Acts as Gaeilge.

Seo Linn will play live on 2FM as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge

"This year's Seachtain na Gaeilge on RTÉ is shaping up to be our most ambitious and enjoyable yet," said RTÉ's Group Head, Irish Language, Rónán Mac Con Iomaire.

"By putting innovation and online at the centre of our celebration of the Irish language and capturing and sharing its colourful and varied everyday use in the world around us we may surprise a few people and encourage them to see our native language in a new light."

For all the latest on Seachtain na Gaeilge on RTÉ, check out www.rte.ie/snag, RTÉ’s YouTube channel and across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #snag or #randomgaeilgeacts.

For more on Seachtain na Gaeilge, visit www.snag.ie