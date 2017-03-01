Food and fitness are on the menu as What Are You Eating? returns while The Fault in Our Stars is the weepie midweek movie on RTÉ One

Pick of the day

What Are You Eating? 8.30pm, RTÉ One

Philip Boucher-Hayes looks at what it takes to achieve a ripped body (go on the tear, surely?), getting behind the nutri-babble and bro-science advice as What are You Eating? returns for a second season.

While percentage of the population is heading toward obesity, others are getting leaner. In this season’s lifestyle challenge Philip Boucher-Hayes follows an online course that promises him a sculptured physique in just 28 days.

In the kitchen, chef Hilary O’Hagan-Brennan aims to make Philip a high protein shake without using whey powder, while dietitian Aveen Bannon supervises his meal plan and personal trainer Matt Keatley puts him through his paces in the gym.

In the food lab, Philip finds out if Hilary has managed to pack as much protein into her gym-time shake as the commercial version.

Movie Choice of the day

The Fault in Our Stars, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

An excellent choice for anyone who fancies a few tears before bedtime, this drama is based on the massively popular novel of the same name by John Green.

Hazel and Gus are two extraordinary teenagers who share a similarly acerbic sense of humour, a fondness for the unconventional, and a love that brings them on - what else? - an unforgettable journey.

Their relationship is all the more miraculous, given that they met and fell in love at a cancer support group.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

Realising Chesney's meeting with Sinead didn't go well, Gemma suggests that it's time he had his revenge.

When Rita reveals that Chesney is selling Sinead's belongings in the kebab shop, Daniel sees red - marching in and making a grab for Sinead's things.

Chesney shoves him hard, but as Daniel snaps, Chesney is hit with more than he bargained for.

As Daniel later consoles Sinead, she's stunned when he presents her with a necklace and explains it belonged to his mother.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

All the Way, Sky Box Sets

The great Bryan Cranston is enough to sell this 2016 HBO biographical drama, which also offers a riveting behind-the scenes look at US President Lyndon B Johnson’s tumultuous first year in office.

Cranston is almost unrecognisable as the man who took over the Oval Office after the assassination of John F Kennedy in November 1963, and later was involved in the battle over the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and fought a tough campaign to remain in the White House.

Available from today, March 1.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Gogglebox Ireland, 9.0pm, TV3

The Irish version of the telly-watchers' show tonight introduces a new home to the Gogglebox family: Laura and Aisling who are both from Greystones in Wicklow.

Laura (39) and Aisling (43) have been friends since they met in the local nightclub as teenagers. They each have three young children.

Laura works as a voiceover artist, while Aisling is taking a break from work at the moment to spend more time with her kids.

When it comes to all things telly, Laura enjoys The Graham Norton Show, Ricky Gervais and Game of Thrones while Aisling binges on shows such as The Walking Dead and The Crown.