David Cassidy has revealed his battle with dementia has stopped him wanting to go out as he fears people will mistakenly think he is drunk.

The former Partridge Family actor and singer was diagnosed with dementia more than two years ago, shortly after his family began pointing out memory lapses to him.

However, the 66-year-old star only went public with the news earlier this month, after he slurred his words and appeared physically unstable during a gig in California, prompting fans to suggest that the artist had consumed alcohol. Following the incident, Cassidy announced he would stop touring as a musician to focus on his health.

''When friends of yours or family members begin to say to you, 'Remember, I just told you this two days ago,' and there's no memory of it, that's when I began to be very concerned," he told television host Dr. Phil McGraw.

''I certainly wasn't intoxicated, and it has nothing to do with why I'm leaving [the industry]. Certainly, my dementia has contributed to the reason why I don't want to go out, and I don't want to hear, 'Well, he looked like he was drunk.' ... I wasn't.''

Cassidy also opened up about the struggle of witnessing his own mother Evelyn Ward ''disappear'' into dementia until her death at the age of 89.

''I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming ... I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life ...

''In the end, the only way I knew she [his mother] recognised me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. ... I feared I would end up that way," he added.

David has struggled with substance abuse in the past and did a stint in rehab in 2014 to help him deal with his demons, most likely prompted by when he was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in November 2010 and again in August 2013 and January 2014.