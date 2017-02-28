The Lego Movie is going to go a bit La La Land in its second incarnation as the next film in the franchise is set to be a musical. And it's also going to be set in space.

Talking on the Shanlian on Batman podcast, Lego Batman director Chris McKay confirmed: "Lego 2 is going to be this big musical and space action movie.

"They need a lot of the writing, a lot of development, not only with script development, but development with songwriters. So it was very ambitious to get that movie out."

McKay won't be directing the sequel as he's developing a Nightwing (Batman's Robin all grown up) movie for the DC Universe. Instead, he second Lego Movie will be helmed by Mike Mitchell, who made Trolls.

The Lego Movie itself wasn't a musical but it did have the outrageously addictive song Everything Is Awesome, so there's a certain logic in giving the next instalment a few tunes to play.

It'll be based on a screenplay by the pair who directed the original Lego Movie, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who've now moved on to the Han Solo standalone movie in the Star Wars universe.

The Lego Movie 2 is currently in development and is expected to arrive in 2019.