Sarah Silverman has opened up about the "sacrifice" she had to make to become a successful comedian and explained why she chose a career over motherhood.

The 46-year-old actress stand-up artist and actress took to Twitter in a series of posts explaining how her hectic lifestyle and raising a family are not compatible.

"As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter.

As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

"Men don't have to do that. I'd so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self," she told her 10.1 million followers.

"So this is just a lil f--k all y'all bc u can't be a woman w/out sacrifice & that's the fact jack."

Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman attend the premiere Passengers in December 2016

Silverman, who has been linked to Michael Sheen since 2013, previously said she will never marry.

"Why would I want the govt involved in my love life? Ew. It's barbaric," she wrote on Twitter in 2014 when engagement rumours first sparked.