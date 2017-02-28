Sarah Silverman has opened up about the "sacrifice" she had to make to become a successful comedian and explained why she chose a career over motherhood.
The 46-year-old actress stand-up artist and actress took to Twitter in a series of posts explaining how her hectic lifestyle and raising a family are not compatible.
"As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter.
"Men don't have to do that. I'd so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self," she told her 10.1 million followers.
"So this is just a lil f--k all y'all bc u can't be a woman w/out sacrifice & that's the fact jack."
Silverman, who has been linked to Michael Sheen since 2013, previously said she will never marry.
"Why would I want the govt involved in my love life? Ew. It's barbaric," she wrote on Twitter in 2014 when engagement rumours first sparked.