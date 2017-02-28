Plenty to watch on the box tonight as Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney are back for more Catastrophe, while Homeland continues its welcome rehabilitation.

Pick of the day

Catastrophe, 10.00pm, Channel 4

It was a toss-up between Catastrophe and new BBC One drama The Replacement, which looks very promising, but after two excellent seasons it's hard to resist Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's potty-mouthed comedy.

Sadly, season three marks the final input from Star Wars' late, lamented legend Carrie Fisher, who played Rob's delightfully overbearing American mother. It was to be her last-ever acting role.

Picking up where it left off last time, Rob is gobsmacked that wife Sharon drunkenly slept with a randomer. She avoids direct confrontation until one of their kids has an accident.

Movie Choice of the day

Spy: Extended Cut, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Action

This enjoyable comedy sees Melissa McCarthy in fine form as Susan Cooper, a CIA agent who acts as a desk-bound assistant for Bond-like super-spy Bradley Fine (Jude Law).

When Fine is killed while investigating the villainous Rayna Boyanov (Rose Byrne), Cooper insists that she should take up where Fine left off and become a gun-toting spy herself.

This extended cut is ten minutes longer than the original theatrical release, but you'd have to be a bit of McCarthy or (director) Paul Feig obsessive to notice.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

Ian is still avoiding making a call to the doctor. Just as the pub's pancake race begins, Ian receives a text urging him to speak to the GP about his test results.

Still determined to focus on the race, Ian tries his best to win but disaster strikes when he suddenly passes out. Once he's back on his feet, Ian is alarmed when Jane offers up some tough love and calls the doctor to make an appointment on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Kim defends Denise in front of the Minute Mart's area manager. Will her interference help, or could it make matters worse?

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Has Political Correctness Gone Mad? All4

Saw this last Thursday and it was good to see someone trying to figure things out rather than join in the frantic finger-pointing on both sides of the argument.

Trevor Phillips argues that liberalism and a fear of offending minorities are stifling legitimate debate and have laid the ground for Brexit and the rise of populist leaders like former Ukip leader Nigel Farage and US President Donald Trump.

It's a bit padded-out, and the student element is borderline farcical ('Should sombreros be banned?'), but it does encourage something approaching a thought process, which is not something that's common currency now that everyone's either very angry or far too eager to avoid offence.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Homeland, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

A lot of people - including me - wrote this show off a couple of years ago, but it got its mojo back in season five and season six started well. Last week's episode was exceptionally good.

So, not so much a Guilty Pleasure any more, and more a plain old pleasure. This week's episode sees the return of a familiar face, while the repercussions of Quinn's tense stand-off with a SWAT team gather pace.

The growing paranoia is palpable. Still not a patch on The Americans though.