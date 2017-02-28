US President Donald Trump has finally commented on the Oscars Best Picture fiasco, saying the organisers were "focused so hard on politics" that they "didn't get the act together". His final verdict? It was "sad".

In an interview with hard-right website Breitbart News in the Oval Office, Trump took aim at the awards ceremony, which featured a healthy dose of jibes at his expense from host Jimmy Kimmel.

"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end," he said. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars.

"It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue took aim at President Trump

Kimmel's opening monologue contained a few digs at Trump, particularly his contentious travel ban which targeted seven predominantly Muslim countries.

"I want to say thank you to Mr. Trump," Kimmel said. "Remember last year when the Oscars were considered racist?", referencing the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. "That's done. Thanks to him."

The host also took time to joke about the feud between Trump and 20-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep, who Trump called "overrated" after her impassioned speech criticising him at the Golden Globes.

"We are here tonight to honour great actors, but we're also here to honour the actors who seem great, but actually really aren't," Kimmel joked of Streep.

"Of all the 'great' actors here in Hollywood, one in particular has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances... Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 films over the course of her lackluster career."

Kimmel references Trump's war of words with Meryl Streep

The reason for Trump's Oscars grievances of course stem from the major mishap when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the best picture winner, when it was Moonlight that had actually won.

It has since been confirmed that the embarrassing blunder occurred when the presenters had been handed the wrong category envelope from an account at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm responsible for counting the ballots.