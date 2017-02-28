Viola Davis said her Oscar win made her feel "like a princess" for the first time since her wedding day.

The actress took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences at Sunday night's ceremony and she has described the feeling of winning as "wonderful, glorious."

"It's wonderful, glorious. I felt like a princess. I never feel like a princess you know, except for my husband, when I got married I felt like a princess," Davis told E! News.

"It was just, you know, a culmination of dreaming big and your dreams being bigger than your circumstances."

Davis previously spoke to RTÉ Entertainment about what it means to see her work recognised by her peers saying she hopes her work will mean something to people.

"It feels good. You never know if your performance is landing. You hope it does, you know the work that you did. But every actor wants their work to mean something to someone," Davis said.

During her Oscars acceptance speech Davis paid tribute to her parents, thanking them for not being 'stage parents' and for not trying to live their dreams through her.

"You know, someone told me years ago, they said, 'You have the best parents.' And I said, 'I do?' And they said, 'Yeah, because they're ok with just letting you fly. They're not stage parents.' And I think that's the biggest gift my parents gave to me, is to kind of allow me to live my own life. They weren't living their dreams through me," she said.