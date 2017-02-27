Ed Sheeran has made a donation to the London Irish Centre which gives his fans a chance of a meet and greet him at one of his upcoming UK gigs.

Sheeran, who releases his new album, ÷ , this Friday, made the donation to the charity’s annual gala auction, which also takes place on Friday.

The charity has run community services and cultural programme for the Irish in London since 1954 and they say they are thrilled with the donation.

Dermot O'Leary addresses the London Irish Centre

"Our whole team and hugely grateful to Ed for this brilliant donation," said a spokesperson. "We have been providing a wide mix of community and cultural services to the Irish in London for over 60 years. We are absolutely delighted that stars like Dermot O'Leary and Ed are generously supporting this important work.’

Online bidding for the prize opened on Monday, February 27 and the winner will be announced at this Friday's Big Night Out, at which the London Irish Centre charity’s patron, Dermot O’Leary, will speak.

This is not the first time Sheeran has supported the work of the Camden-based charity, having donated a signed guitar and tickets to his gig at Wembley Stadium to the cause in 2015.