The Best Picture blunder was the talk of this year's Oscars and will be forever remembered as the greatest mistake in Academy Awards history.

But that wasn't the only faux pas to happen during the night. We've documented all of the misses (and laughed hard) at those gem moments that went under the radar. Cue the memes, GIFs and new Whatsapp group profile pics!

The most Jepic tweet of the night goes to............

Jedward have always been known for their outlandish style and boyband-worthy bouffants. The Lucan duo, who are renowned for their skyscraper quiffs (which they reportedly insured for a staggering €1 million), took to Twitter after Sunday's event to commend both Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron for copying their signature tresses. Their influence on the world really knows no bounds!

Denzel Washington's losing face takes flight on social media

Denzel's reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win set the Twittersphere alight, with memes and GIFs galore making its way to the top of our newsfeed. The Fences star naturally looked gutted when he missed out on the top award and his lip-biting-turned-disappointed frown was captured for the world to see. Fingers and toes crossed for next year Denzel!

You know it's real when an incredible actor like Denzel Washington ain't even trying to fake it #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EwYq8rIIVP — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 27, 2017

I would like Warren Beatty to reread the Best Actor winner please. #Denzel — Fran MercantiAnthony (@HelloFrances) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling La La Laughs after Best Picture Blunder

Ryan Gosling proved himself, once more, to be the soundest guy in showbiz after the best picture blunder. The actor, who was nominated for his performance in La La Land, couldn't hide his mirth at the ridiculous situation, giggling behind his hand, before going on to congratulate the Moonlight producers and cast. He definitely isn't a sore loser!

Ryan Gosling's reaction is everything. this is why I love him so much, and he went straight to congratulate the moonlight producers/cast pic.twitter.com/9oBaAfymHD — an angel (@pradasfairy) February 27, 2017

It's not just Jennifer Lawrence who trips on the red carpet!

Queen of the Oscars Meryl Streep avoided a full on faceplant last night after tripping on her dark blue Ellie Saab couture gown . The unfortunate incident comes just days after the Best Actress nominee had a very public spat with Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld over an alleged rejected dress.

In fairness to Steep, she recovered like a pro and continued to strut towards the Dolby Theater like the goddess she is. Watch the little stumble (on repeat) below.

Meryl Streep is The New Jennifer Lawrence #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oM88HLEkSc — ZIPERATIVO #Oscars (@ZIPERATlVO) February 27, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (or not)

Momager and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was left red-faced after questioning why a string of celebs were sporting blue ribbons. The embarrassing gaffe occurred during a live segment of her red carpet fashion commentary as part of E!'s red carpet coverage.

The ribbon worn by several stars to support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), went over Kris' head, making for some awkward but entertaining viewing.

As Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga took to the red carpet, Kris blurted out, "What is that blue thing she has there?"

Video of Kris Jenner obviously having no idea what the ACLU is. This is... unbelievable: #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/Eg76PgAhpn — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) February 27, 2017

And the votes are in!

It was the biggest upset in Academy Awards, and the ultimate watercooler moment, when La La Land was wrongly announced to have won the Best Picture Oscar, when Moonlight actually had triumphed.

Director Seth MacFarlane made reference to President Donald Trump's unfounded belief that millions of Americans voted illegally in the election, joking that "millions of Academy members voted illegally", while M. Night Shyamalan, whose films are known for having twist endings, said "I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017".

The award shock led some commentators to wish the same thing had happened during the 2016 Presidential election, with Billy Crystal tweeting: "Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day."

You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Actress Jessica Chastain summed up our feelings perfectly when she said she wished the Moonlight crew "had the full experience of winning best pic without the awkwardness of it all".

I'm also very sad for the MOONLIGHT crew. I wish that they had the full experience of winning best pic without the awkwardness of it all. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

JT breaks Oscar tradition with a crowd-pleasing performance

Justin Timberlake's rendition of his unstoppably catchy Oscar-nominated track Can't Stop the Feeling is pretty flawless. We can't help but feel that he was robbed in the best song category!

Midway through the performance, the showman delighted the audience when he broke into Bill Withers' classic Lovely Day, and walked into the crowd, shimmying with Halle Berry and giving Denzel Washington a high five, before having an adorable dancing moment with his wife, Jessica Biel. Couple goals alert!

If you're happy and you know it clap your hands (unless you are Nicole Kidman!)

The best picture upset may be dominating conversations on Monday morning, but Nicole Kidman's weird clapping also has people confused.

The Lion star demonstrated an unusual clapping technique at the awards ceremony, touching only her palms together, and of course Gifs have been abounding on Twitter. They're strangely hypnotic!

What on Earth is going on with Nicole Kidman’s clapping? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YFraBODU1q — The Hollywood News (@thncom) February 27, 2017