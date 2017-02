The stars & their statues - check out the winners!

See the winners in the Oscars Press Room

The 2017 Oscars will go down in history as the one where the wrong Best Picture was announced (sorry, La La Land!), have a look at the actual winners celebrating their gongs here.

Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali and Best Actress winner Emma Stone

Emma Stone celebrates her best actress win

Best Supporting Actress Winner Viola Davis, who won for her performance in Fences

Composer Justin Hurwitz holds his two Oscars for the music behind La La Land

Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali

La La Land's Damien Chazelle poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Director

Best Actor winner Casey Affleck, who picked up the gong for Manchester By the Sea

Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney and writer/director Barry Jenkins, winners of Best Adapted Screenplay for Moonlight

Emma Stone stunned in a 1920s-style fringed frock

Writer/director Kenneth Lonergan, winner of the Best Original Screenplay award for Manchester by the Sea

Dakota Johnson, production designer David Wasco and art director Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, winners of Best Production Design for La La Land and Jamie Dornan

Sound Editor Sylvain Bellemare, winner of the Best Sound Editing award for Arrival

Costume Designer Colleen Atwood, winner of the Best Costume Design award for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them