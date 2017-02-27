Tonight's top telly includes David Tennant and Olivia Colman back for more Broadchurch, and the best of the Oscars.

Pick of the day

Broadchurch, 10.00pm, TV3

Detectives Alec Hardy (played by David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) return for a third and final series of the acclaimed drama, created and written by Chris Chibnall, who is heading off to be showrunner at Doctor Who.

Arthur Darvill is also back on board as local vicar Paul Coates, along with Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe and Adam Wilson as Ellie's son Tom.

Also returning are Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan as long-suffering husband and wife Beth and Mark Latimer. Even Matthew Gravelle's baddie Joe Miller will feature.

As for the story this time around, Miller and Hardy investigate a serious sexual assault in Broadchurch. I can almost hear the plot thicken from here.

Movie Choice of the day

The 89th Academy Awards, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

Okay, it's a bit of cheating by putting this in here – but anyone who loves the movies will lap up this edited version of what's been Hollywood's big night out for nearly 90 years.

For once, Hollywood Boulevard doesn't look like the tacky dump that it is, as the red carpet is lined down for about a quarter of a mile of the street as a host of Hollywood types queue up for the shindig at the Kodak Theatre.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, here are the highlights of an event that goes on for a bum-numbing four hours.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

It looks like things could really kick off on Albert Square and its environs as residents react to Denise's strong comments made to the Walford Gazzette.

She's not too happy about the state of the community and the Minute Mart, and her thoughts lead to a phone call from the local area manager, telling her that he's on his way to discuss the situation.

But as she nervously waits for her boss to arrive, Kim intercepts him before he gets there and so that she can defend her sister.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Madam Secretary, Sky Box Sets

As the third season continues on Sky Living, seasons one and two of the acclaimed (and pretty daft) US political drama are available through Sky Box Sets.

Téa Leoni stars as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined Secretary of State who drives international diplomacy, battles office politics and circumvents protocol as she negotiates global and domestic issues, both at the White House and at home.

The show also stars Tim Daly (Pete Wilder on Private Practice) as her theology professor husband, Dr Henry McCord.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

The 2,000,000 Calorie Buffet, 10.00pm, Channel 4

Some people can't get enough of all-you-can-eat restaurants and sometimes it seems the Western World's only ambition is to eat itself to death. It's food for thought.

Here, Johnny Vegas narrates a documentary featuring the extraordinary diners who can eat four days of calories in one sitting - and the canny restaurateurs who know every trick going to fill up customers as quickly as possible.