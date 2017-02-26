Members of the film community have today been paying tribute to actor Bill Paxton, following the death of the 61-year-old earlier today.

Paxton, who starred in films such as Titanic and Aliens, died aged 61 today following complications from surgery.

A family representative said in a statement, "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

Paxton starred in several hits, such as Apollo 13, Terminator, Titanic, True Lies and Twister

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

Several actors have taken to social media to voice tribute to the actor, wth his True Lies co-star Jamie Lee Curtis declaring him a "funny, talented, loving human".

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul called him "One of the greatest guys I've ever met," while Zach Braff said Paxton was "As skilled with comedy as he was with drama"

Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #rip pic.twitter.com/2ULKQJUzI4 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 26, 2017

While actor Josh Gad said the news was "beyond crushing", before paying homage to his role in James Cameron's Aliens, adding "Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon.Goodbye Private Hudson"

The loss of #BillPaxton is beyond crushing. Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. 😢 Goodbye Private Hudson. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 26, 2017

On this academy award weekend, actor Rob Lowe encouraged people to watch One False Move or A Simple Plan in order to "see this lovely leading man at his finest."

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Paxton starred in multiple hit films, such as Aliens, Titanic, True Lies, Terminator, Weird Science, Twister, and played Astronuat Fred Haise in Apollo 13, with co-star Tom Hanks saying he was "simply, a wonderful man."

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Paxton leaves his wife and two children.