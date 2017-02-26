Members of the film community have today been paying tribute to actor Bill Paxton, following the death of the 61-year-old earlier today.

Paxton, who starred in films such as Titanic and Aliens, died aged 61 today following complications from surgery.

A family representative said in a statement, "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

Paxton starred in several hits, such as Apollo 13, Terminator, Titanic, True Lies and Twister

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

Several actors have taken to social media to voice tribute to the actor, wth his True Lies co-star Jamie Lee Curtis declaring him a "funny, talented, loving human".

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul called him "One of the greatest guys I've ever met," while Zach Braff said Paxton was "As skilled with comedy as he was with drama"

While actor Josh Gad said the news was "beyond crushing", before paying homage to his role in James Cameron's Aliens, adding "Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon.Goodbye Private Hudson"

On this academy award weekend, actor Rob Lowe encouraged people to watch One False Move or A Simple Plan in order to "see this lovely leading man at his finest."

Paxton starred in multiple hit films, such as Aliens, Titanic, True Lies, Terminator, Weird ScienceTwister, and played Astronuat Fred Haise in Apollo 13, with co-star Tom Hanks saying he was "simply, a wonderful man."

Paxton leaves his wife and two children.