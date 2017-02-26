It has been confirmed that 61-year-old actor Bill Paxton has died following complications after surgery.

A family representative said in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

Bill Paxton with his wife Louise Newbury

Paxton, who hailed from Texas, got his big break in 1984 in The Terminator which was quickly followed with roles in Weird Science, Aliens and Near Dark.

Paxton developed a close working relationship with director James Cameron, which led to him starring in True Lies and Titanic.

The actor also starred in a number of other big hits in the 90s, including Twister, Apollo 13 and Tombstone.

Paxton had success on the small screen garnering three Golden Globe nominations for the HBO drama Big Love.

He also picked up an Emmy nomination for his performance in the TV mini-series Hatfields and McCoys, alongside Kevin Costner.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

At the time of his death he was starring in the US TV series Training Day, a follow-up to the 2001 film which starred Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

His final big-screen role will be in the thriller The Circle, alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, who has been leading the tributes to his Apollo 13 co-star.

Bill Paxton with his wife Louise Newbury and children James and Lydia Paxton in 2011

When he was 8-years-old Paxton was in the crowd when US President John F Kennedy emerged from his hotel on the morning of his assassination.

Photographs of him being lifted above the crowd are on display at a museum in Texas.

In 2013 he narrated the documentary JFK: The Final Hours for the National Geographic channel and produced the film Parkland, set during the President’s final day.

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

Speaking about the projects Paxton said: “I was probably about 20 feet in front of him.

“His hair was red and he was in a blue suit and he couldn’t have been more charming.”

Paxton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and his two children, James and Lydia Paxton.