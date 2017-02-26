Jamie Dornan has said he found the end of filming for the Fifty Shades series "bittersweet" and still counts co-star Dakota Johnson as a close friend, insisting the series "forged a bond" between the pair.

Given the film series required a number of intimate scenes, Down born Dornan admits that the unique situation forced them to rely on each other 100%.

“We’ve been through a very unique situation that probably neither of us will ever go through again, one that pushed us together," he said.

"It forged a bond between us that will always be there," he told Heat magazine, "but working on this and Fifty Shades Freed, we had gotten to know each other so well."

"We’d become best friends, and knew what to expect of each other, especially when shooting scenes of very close intimacy."

The 34-year-old star has had a meteoric rise to international fame, starring in Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette and bagging the role as serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall, before rising to stardom as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise opposite Johnson’s Anastasia Steele.

Filming of the franchise in its entirety is now complete, given that both the recently released Fifty Shades Darker and its sequel Fifty Shades Freed were shot back-to-back.

The father-of-two explained that filming the last two movies in the series back-to-back was pretty full on, though 27-year-old Johnson struggled more with the fast-paced schedule.

"All I can say is thank God I did television before," he said, "because when we’re doing The Fall, or a TV show, they could shoot scenes from any episodes in the one day."

"It’s not the easiest as the actor, you become a little bewildered and it can totally mess with your head. I know Dakota found it difficult because she’d never done television before."

The 34-year-old said that he found wrapping up shooting on the third film to be a "bittersweet" experience, as he had become so friendly with the cast and crew.

However he insists he’s still looking forward to doing red carpet events with Johnson and pals when the final film is released next year.

"We were all sad to be done, so getting to do the red carpet and hang out with the crew and cast, and with Dakota – who’s become a good friend to me throughout all of this – that’s the icing right there," he said, "It’s sad to finish, but it’s good to look ahead."

