Batman V Superman, as well as a film taking aim at former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, were the big 'winners' at the not-so-prestigious 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, celebrating the worst that the movie world has to offer.

Ahead of Sunday night's Oscars, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party each collected four prizes at the Razzies.

British actor Henry Cavill and American co-star Ben Affleck were handed the Worst Screen Combo award for their partnership in DC's Caped Crusader-meets-Man of Steel flick.

Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex Luther in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice earned him the Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor

Man of Steel star Cavill reprised his role as Superman for the film last year, opposite Affleck as Gotham's Dark Knight, but the box office hit was a miss with the critics, and won Worst Screenplay

The Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg wasn't immune to criticism either as he was rewarded with the Worst Supporting Actor title for his portrayal of Lex Luther in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Hillary's America, the product of political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, was named Worst Picture and the woman who plays Clinton, Rebekah Turner, collected the gong for Worst Actress.

D'Souza himself was not to be left out as he picked up two Razzies for Worst Actor and Worst Director.

Kristin Wiig's turn in Zoolander 2 earned her the award for Worst Supporting Actress

In a recorded message, D'Souza thanked the Razzies for the prizes, saying, "Being dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic.

"My audience loves the fact that you hate me."

He added: "The reason you are giving it to me is because you're very upset Trump won.

"You've never got over it, you probably never will."

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice was also named Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, beating the likes of Zoolander 2, the star-studded follow-up to 2001's Zoolander, which collected just one gong despite scoring nine nominations.

The film's sole prize went to Kristen Wiig, who received the title of Worst Supporting Actress.

A special mention was also made for Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson, who received the Razzie Redeemer award two years after he was named Worst Supporting Actor.