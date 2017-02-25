Absolutely Fabulous creator and star Jennifer Saunders has said the show would not work these days because “people are so politically correct now” and has again ruled out its return to screens.

She was speaking at a BBC Worldwide showcase to celebrate 25 years of the series, where she was joined by co-star Joanna Lumley.

Their champagne-quaffing, chain-smoking characters Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone reached the big screen last year for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

However, Saunders said that the film was their swansong.

Speaking to the Press Association, Saunders said: “I think it's a very happy resolve.”

Co-star Lumley said it was best to “leave it where it is”.

“Also, the world's a bit funny now, it's gone a bit strange, it's a bit harder to parody,” she continued.

“Because so much of the world right now is so grim, and hard and fearful, and people so take affront at everything.”

Saunders added: “People are so politically correct now; we couldn't get away with anything. You can't even get away to be a politically incorrect character, because that is seen as being politically incorrect.

“Everyone's down on everyone for everything.”

For Saunders, going back to watch old episodes is a “joy”, because she has forgotten so much of the characters' on-screen antics.

“There's so much I've forgotten, some of them come as a complete surprise,” she said.

Saunders said she thinks the appeal of Ab Fab has lasted because it is not stuck in time, and also because Edina and Patsy are great hen party fancy dress options, giving people a chance to free themselves.