Dubliner Conor McLoughlin and his fellow singers in the group Drive are gearing up for the final of Let It Shine tonight on BBC One, when a boyband will be chosen to star in a new musical about pop icons Take That.

Drive, singing Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud and Grease from the musical of the same name, will compete against two other boybands, Five To Five and Nightfall, in the final.

Giving their verdicts on the performances will be judges Gary Barlow of Take That fame, Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, solo star Dannii Minogue and comedian and actor Peter Kay, who is standing in for an unwell Robbie Williams.

All members of Drive are through! Bring on the final! #LISDrive #LetItShine pic.twitter.com/KOpGNFettM — LET IT SHINE 🌟 (@BBCLetItShine) February 18, 2017

McLoughlin's bandmate, Jazzie Mattis, has said he feels that Drive are the underdogs in the singing showdown.

"We don't want to say 'poor Drive' but we have had the hardest journey out of every team that has been on this," he said. "So for us to make it to the final and perform two songs we love, we just have to give it everything we have got."

Drive - Hoping to enjoy more of life in the fast lane

McLoughlin was "secretly nominated" for the series by his mother and stepfather, with the 20-year-old telling The Eoghan McDermott Show on RTÉ 2fm that he was "overwhelmed" when he heard Take That singer Barlow wanted to see him for an audition.

McLoughlin's father is engaged to television presenter Kathryn Thomas, who has been showing her support for him on Twitter throughout the competition.