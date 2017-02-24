Comedian Ricky Gervais was forced to leave the stage in Bristol on the opening night of his new world tour amid fears that he was suffering a heart attack.

The 55-year-old was playing the first night of Humanity, his first stand-up show in seven years, in Bristol's Colston Hall when he left the stage for ten minutes before returning to finish his set.

He later told his 11.9 million twitter followers: "I thought I was having a heart attack." He has since told fans he is taking flu drugs to help restore himself to peak health.

The Humanity tour, which visits Dublin's 3Arena on June 24, has been winning some very favourable reviews.

Thanks to the amazing audience in Bristol tonight. They even laughed when I thought I was having a heart attack. #Humanity. pic.twitter.com/BtTg8Y8p4w — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 22, 2017

On Friday, The Guardian said, “It’s Gervais’s best and most considered stand-up show so far. It’s also, not coincidentally, his most personal.” The paper also notes that Gervais “laments a “decline” from the IRA to Isis.”

The Telegraph also ran a glowing reviews, saying: “Humanity provides a timely reconfirmation of his rare aptitude as a breeze-shooter: a winning combination of straight-talking pub philosopher, wind-up merchant and incorrigible class-clown.”