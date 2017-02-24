Fans have rushed to the defence of Eamonn Holmes after a weight-loss expert labelled him "too fat" on live on British television.

Slimming guru Steve Miller appeared on ITV's This Morning on Friday and told the 57-year-old presenter: "You're such a great guy, you're too fat, I'm really worried about you, and I need to move in to sort this out."

The author then accused Holmes' wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford of over-feeding her husband.

Holmes with his wife, Ruth Langsford

On the show, Langsford and Holmes were presenting an item on the show about whether it was acceptable to tell people that they are fat.

"I think people need to be told but in a constructive way. I say that from the heart. We’re pussy footing around it in the UK," Miller said.

"Before you mention the F-word to someone, you suss it. To our loved ones, if they are fat we say it as it is, but we help them to lose weight. I'm not gone to make an apology for using the word fat." he added.

"When you are fat, you’re carrying a duvet around you that his hiding your beautiful features," the controversial guest continues to comment.

Holmes then he asked Steve whether he would call him fat. Miller replied: "Would I say you’re fat? I would say Eamonn I adore you but you are too fat. You’ve got to be told, but at the same time you also need to be given some solutions to help you lose weight such as me coming to live with you for a month.

But many viewers did not appreciate the remarks, taking to Twitter to respond on Holmes' behalf.

#ThisMorning love #eamonn he is,nt that big .he has a fantastic personality and a lovely person . — jeannette thomson (@jen12353) February 24, 2017

#ThisMorning people no when their fat, they don't really need to be told. And could start of a depression! — Anne west (@AnneWest39) February 24, 2017