The always entertaining O'Donovan brothers are dropping by The Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday to talk shteak, success and Skibbereen.

The Olympic silver-medallists recently made a splash on the New Year's Eve edition of The Graham Norton Show while confusing the hell out of poor Marion Cotillard with their accents.

The lads will be telling Ray about their upcoming projects and will no doubt spinning the yarns in their usual hilariously deadpan style.

Owning the couch recently on The Graham Norton Show

British star Anna Friel will be dropping in to talk about her successful career, beginning with her much remembered role as Beth Jordache in Brookside.

She achieved notoriety for staging the first pre-watershed lesbian kiss on British TV and there was also that small matter of a body under the patio as well. Since then her star has continued to rise, with a Golden Globe nomination under her belt for the comedy series Pushing Daisies.

Anna Friel will be dropping in for a chat

Leading horse-racing jockey, AP McCoy, will join Ray on the couch to chat about his love of racing, life and about how he's coping out of the saddle since retirement.

The show will also have a performance from one of the world's best loved rock bands, Elbow. The band will be performing a track from their recently launched new album Little Fictions.

Elbow will be the musical guests on the show

The Ray D'Arcy Show this Saturday night on RTÉ One at 9:55pm.