Legendary film director Martin Scorsese will be in Dublin this weekend for a number of events to honour his contribution to film, the first of which will be the awarding of a gold medal by Trinity College's Philosophical Society this afternoon.

The Oscar winner and man behind such classics as Taxi Driver and Goodfellas will then give a speech and afterwards take part in a Q&A session.

Scorsese's movies have been nominated for a total of 80 Oscars. After being passed over for the Best Director Oscar several times, he finally won in 2007 for The Departed.

Tomorrow evening President Michael D. Higgins will present Scorsese with the prestigious John Ford Award from the Irish Film and Television Academy in tribute to the legendary Irish-American Filmmaker.

Scorsese said was honoured to be considered for the award as he was a huge admirer of Ford.

To be honoured by the Irish Film & Television Academy, to receive an award created in celebration of John Ford’s artistry and prestige, has great personal significance for me.

Scorcese will also conduct a directing masterclass in Dublin tomorrow in association with IFTA for those lucky enough to have secured tickets.

IFTA Chief Executive Aine Moriarty said "we thank Martin for his support for the Academy and our work, and for taking the time to share his great knowledge and expertise with our Irish filmmakers here in Dublin".

Scorcese with the regular collaborator Robert DeNiro

After disappointing box office returns for his recent film Silence starring Liam Neeson, Scorcese's next project is back on more familiar territory.

The Irishman and will star his long-time collaborator Robert DeNiro who apparently will be aged down to 30 years old using CGI and is a biopic of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a mob hitman who claimed to have been involved in the notorious murder of union boss Jimmy Hoffa in 1975.

Filming is due to begin later this year, with a projected release date in late 2019. Earlier this week Netflix announced that they had secured the worldwide rights to the movie.