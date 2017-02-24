James Nesbitt is back for a second run of Stan Lee's Lucky Man on Sky 1, while Gogglebox returns to Channel 4.

Pick of the day

Stan Lee's Lucky Man, 9.00pm, Sky 1

Sky 1’s most successful UK drama series returns for a second run with James Nesbitt back playing London-based cop Harry Clayton.

Six months after he rescued his wife Anna (Eve Best) and daughter Daisy from death, Harry is a very different man. Eager to win back his family, he hasn’t placed a bet in 186 days.

Knowing his good luck comes with a dose of terrible misfortune, he has also sworn off the powers of his ancient bracelet. But all is about to change . . .

With Golding still out there, Harry knows his family will never be safe and is determined to track down the man who very nearly took everything from him. Meanwhile, a spate of poisonings in Brick Lane sends Harry and Suri (Amara Karan) on the trail of a serial killer: one they could easily catch if only Harry would deploy his magic bangle’s powers.

Movie Choice of the day

Captain America: Civil War, 9.00pm, Sky Cinema Action

The third in the Captain America franchise, it's also one of the best in what's been a cavalcade of comic book adaptations over the last 20 years.

It features an ensemble cast, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Emily VanCamp, Tom Holland, Frank Grillo, William Hurt, and Daniel Brühl.

And the reason why it's superhero overload is because a disagreement over international oversight of the Avengers fractures them into opposing factions, with one led by Steve Rogers/Captain America and the other by Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, TV3

Michelle confides in Steve that she'd like to try for another baby. Steve admits the idea scares him, but suggests they discuss it over dinner at the Bistro.

After talking to David, Leanne tells Nick that she's had a change of heart and she wants his name on the birth certificate.

Nick is thrilled, but as they're about to leave, David stops them and explains that the Register Office will have to wait as Gail has organised a party in the Bistro to celebrate the birth of their baby.

As the Platts gather in the bistro, Michelle and Steve are forced to watch the party from their table, with both struggling to mask their conflicting emotions.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Brasseye, All4

This satirical show may be 20 years old this year but it's possibly more relevant now with 'fake news' and social media hysteria being the order of the day.

Created by Chris Morris, written by Morris, Father Ted pair Arthur Mathews and Graham Linehan, Charlie Brooker and others, Brasseye satirised media portrayal of social ills, in particular sensationalism, unsubstantiated theory masquerading as fact, and creation of moral panics.

Topics covered include animals, drugs, sex and crime. And cake.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Gogglebox, 9.00pm, Channel 4

It's a new season of highly opinionated TV viewing as Gogglebox returns, to share more of their motley crew's occasionally sharp and insightful, always passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week's biggest and best shows.

The sad news is that, with Scarlett Moffatt now embarked on her own TV career, the Moffatt family will not feature this time around, and it looks like we've seen the last of them - which is a shame.