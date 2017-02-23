Tonight's episode of First Dates is bound to set social media ablaze as one of the prospective daters brings a whole new level of obsessiveness to the table by bringing along.....his own set of cutlery.

Yes you read that right. As awkward First Dates moments go, this is a humdinger.

He begins innocently enough by telling his date that he has a bad habit. Ordering red wine with fish? Insisting that his steak be burnt to a crisp? No it turns out that he likes to bring along his own knife and fork.

The look on his dates face says it all. Later when the waitress clears the cutlery he proudly informs her that "You can take it all actually. I've brought my own".

At least she diplomatically tells him "it's lovely". Things get even more awkward when he announces that he hates when people sneeze. Naturally his date has hayfever.

Grab the popcorn!

The other exciting news for fans of the show is that tonight sees the return of Mr Puntastic, Limerick man Briain Óg.

As viewers will recall his last potential partner was a no-show and he had to head home alone with his flower (and flour). What a pizza work was she eh? Hopefully things will work out better second time around.

Another couple to keep an eye out for are the self-proclaimed geeks who bond over their shared love of Star Wars. And before you ask - yes there is a Chewbacca impression.

Do yourself a favour and keep an eye on the subtitles (we won't spoil the treat). But Bravo subtitling person. Bravo!

Elsewhere in the restaurant a Dublin/Cork romance is brewing, while it's looking like sparks will fly with another duo who share a strangely similar career path

Don't miss First Dates Ireland tonight on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm.