Philip Boucher-Hayes will be joining Ryan Tubridy on this week's Late Late Show to talk about what it takes to achieve the "perfect" body.

The reporter, who recently took to the gym for the new series of What Are You Eating? to try and bulk up, will be telling viewers about his experience. He will also be revealing that one of the most popular health foods on the market isn't all that it seems.

After several years out of the limelight, Seán Keane has returned to music with a new album and a song dedicated to his late wife, One More Hour. He will perform the song and chat to Ryan about coping with life after his wife's death from cancer.

Sarah-Jane Moloney O’Regan, an Irish sign language presenter on RTÉ, joins Ryan to give viewers a unique insight into what it is to be deaf in Ireland today, why she believes being deaf shouldn't be considered a disability, and how she and her husband, who is also deaf, are adjusting to life as parents to newborn twins.

Ryan will also be catching up with artist, activist and politician Mannix Flynn and finding out why he was so vocally opposed to the occupation of Apollo House.

Plus music from Donegal duo Little Hours.

Watch The Late Late Show on Friday, RTÉ One at 9.35pm.