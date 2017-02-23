Tonight's telly picks include the final episode in this season's Operation Transformation as the final two leaders strut their stuff on the catwalk.

Pick of the day

Operation Transformation, 8.30pm, RTÉ One

Already it's the 2017 grand finale, presented by Kathryn Thomas, and the final two of the show's Leaders take their transformations to the catwalk.

After being on the Operation Transformation plan for eight weeks, their health and fitness revolution has well and truly begun. Here's where viewers find out how far they’ve come in this short space of time.

Also, Dublin Fire Brigade presents its silver pin to the Leader who most impressed them over the course of the last eight weeks.

Movie Choice of the day

John Wick, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Action

With the sequel currently on release in the cinema, here's the original of the species with Keanu Reeves in the lead role as the eponymous Wick, a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the theft of his vintage car and the killing of his puppy, a gift from his recently deceased wife.

The strong cast includes former Friday Night Lights' star Adrianne Palicki, Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, Bridget Moynahan, Ian McShane and William Dafoe.

A stylish and better than average shoot-em-up movie, it moves at such a ridiculous pace it's often tricky figuring out what's going on. Which, of course, is part of the fun.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Tonight down Walford way, Denise is forced to deal with the consequences of her actions. Later, she despairs over the current state of the local community and decides to take action by calling the Gazette.

Meanwhile, Jack lets Dot down when he can't take her to the garden centre as promised. When Dot sees that Jack has left his Satnav at her place, she decides to go to the garden centre by herself with Matthew.

Elsewhere, Ben and Jay settle in their new home.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

You Me Her, Netflix

Set in Portland, Orgeon, this comedy revolves around a suburban married couple who decide to spice things up by entering a three-way relationship. That always works, right?

Suburban couple Emma and Jack Trakarsky are totally in love but seriously lacking spice. They end up tangled up with an escort (grad student Izzy) hoping to get their mojo back, and setting into motion a life-changing series of events for the trio.

Although the show's second season was recently released in North America, only the first season's ten episodes are currently on offer to European subscribers.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Has Political Correctness Gone Mad? 9.00pm, Channel 4

In what's been promoted as 'a powerful and provocative authored film', Trevor Phillips investigates the liberal urge to protect minorities from offence by gagging so-called populists and concludes that for liberals it's backfired.

The result so far is that a backlash against the perceived madness has stirred the Trump-Farage-led revolt, and gone as far as further alienating the minorities that PC liberals were claiming to champion.

One of those interviewed is former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage.