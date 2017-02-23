Game of Thrones star Ian McShane has said fans of the show need to get out more after they chastised him for revealing spoilers about his character.

The 74-year-old actor, who made a cameo appearance as Brother Ray in last year's series, previously dismissed the hit fantasy series as "just ti*s and dragons" - a comment which fans didn't take lying down.

"The show is huge but some fans seem to identify with it (too closely)," he told Empire magazine.

"You want to say, 'Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more."'

McShane made a cameo appearance as Brother Ray in the last series of Game of Thrones

Fans were left furious when McShane divulged too much information ahead of the start of season six at the end of April and faced backlash for giving too much of the plot away.

"Firstly, you love it," he said, "secondly, you'll have forgotten by the time it comes out.

"And what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a f****** life."

The Cuban Fury star revealed a more sentimental side as he spoke about his colleague and "oldest friend", the late John Hurt, who died of pancreatic cancer last month aged 77.

"It was still a shock as he'd made a few miraculous recoveries before from near-death experiences and I thought he was well-picked enough to survive anything," he said.

"I loved him dearly and I miss him a lot."

John Hurt and Ian McShane attend a photocall for 'Hercules' at Trafalgar Square on July 2, 2014

McShane also reminisced about the earlier days of his career, describing himself as a "high-functioning alcoholic" who could work on two hours of sleep a night.

"At the time, of course, I thought, 'Oh, two hours sleep? Perfectly fine.'

"Now I'd go, 'Jesus Christ'", he laughed.