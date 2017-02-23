Internet TV network Netflix has commissioned US comedian Louis CK to make two new stand-up comedy specials, with the first set to debut on April 4.

Entitled 2017, the special was filmed in Washington DC.

"Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand up," said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. "He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy.

"We have marvelled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix."

Irish fans of Louis CK will recall that he played to a packed 3Arena in Dublin last August and the six-time Emmy Award winner is regarded as one of the most innovative comics around.

No stranger to the small screen, he's best known for the multi-award-winning comedy-drama Louie, a semi-fictionalised version of his life, on and off the stage, which has run for five seasons on Fox.

Here's Louis CK in action. WARNING: this clip contains adult content that some people may find offensive