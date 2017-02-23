Johnny Depp has accused his former managers of costing him more than $6 million (€5.6 million) in tax penalties and fines and maintains he wouldn't have fallen foul of tax authorities if TMG representatives had done their jobs in the first place.

Last month, the 53-year-old actor filed a lawsuit of over $25m against his former business managers, alleging "gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud".

The 52-page lawsuit alleges that Depp "lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG's self-dealing and gross misconduct".

TMG heads Joel and Robert Mandel fired back with their own complaint, blaming Depp's tendency to live beyond his means for his money issues and claim they repeatedly warned Depp that he was overspending.

Depp's lawyer has now filed new papers in the dispute in a bid to have the counter-suit dismissed. In legal documents seen by TMZ, the actor says he is submitting proof of TMG's poor handling of his finances to convince a judge to toss out the claims against him.

In the documents, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor provides several receipts from America's Internal Revenue Service (IRS) detailing the tax troubles he found himself in from 2000 to 2015 as a result of TMG's alleged "negligence and misconduct".

TMZ further further reported that Depp had to deal with a costly mistake his former management reportedly made on his California state taxes.

He has since settled all the IRS bills, but maintains he wouldn't have fallen foul of tax authorities if TMG representatives had done their jobs in the first place.