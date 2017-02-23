In a triumphant conclusion to Operation Transformation's tenth season, the show's five leaders have collectively lost almost ten stone since embarking on their journeys just two months ago.

The inspirational leaders, Chris McElligott, Marie Grace, Maireád Redmond, Seán Daly and Yvonne Keenan-Ross, have lost a total of 9 stone 11 pounds after following the OT food and exercise plan.

The leaders' reactions to their weight loss successes will be revealed on a special double-bill finale at 7pm on RTÉ One, with a second episode after Fair City at 8.30pm.

L-R Karl Henry, Aoife Hearne, Kathryn Thomas, Dr Ciara Kelly and Dr Eddie Murphy

Host Kathryn Thomas said: "It’s been an amazing eight weeks for our Operation Transformation leaders: Chris, Marie, Maireád, Seán and Yvonne.

"I’m so proud of how far they’ve come. By embracing a healthier way of life they have inspired thousands of people around Ireland to transform their lives.

"Already the leaders have lost a serious amount of weight but more important is what they’ve gained - a love for exercise and a healthier relationship with food. It would be hard to find five people more inspirational people to be the leaders for the tenth series of OT."

Yvonne Keenan Ross, Marie Grace, Mairead Redmond

Yvonne, Marie Grace and Mairead have lost 1st 13lbs, 1st 5lbs and 1st 6.5lbs respectively, while Chris and Sean have lost 2st 3lbs and 2st 11.5 lbs.

Chris McElligott and Sean Daly

Ray D'Arcy will catch up with all five leaders live on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday afternoon at 3pm to chat about their highs and lows throughout the series.

Watch Operation Transformation's double bill finale at 7pm and 8.30pm on RTÉ One.