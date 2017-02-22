Jennifer Lopez remained coy when being quizzed by Ellen DeGeneres about her rumoured romance with Drake, which was sparked when the rapper posted photos of them cosying up on Instagram.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the talk show host cheekily asked Lopez about who she spent Valentine's night with while displaying the photos of her and Drake looking intimate on a big screen.

However, the Ain't Your Mama star didn't play ball, and insisted that it was just business between them.

"He's on tour right now", she said. "We did a song together if that's what you're asking... He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on and then I... got on the song. So we have a song together. I don't know what he's going to do with it."

DeGeneres jokingly said "you were songwriting with him" while making air quotes with her hands, while Lopez replied, "we did a song together if that's what you're asking".

DeGeneres kept pressing, showing a photo of Drake embracing Lopez, and asking her: "Is that how you write a song?"

"We weren't writing a song right at that moment. We were just hanging out", Lopez replied.

"I hang out with a lot of friends and we never hang out like that", DeGeneres responded to laughter from the audience.

Lopez was more adamant when the topic moved on to her reputation for dating younger men, an insinuation she vehemently disagrees with.

"Ok, first of all, stop. I don't date younger men", she said. "It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that. I just meet people and then if I go out with them, I go out with them and if I like them, I like them, and if I don't, I don't. It's about the person, y'know what I mean? It's about who they are, it has nothing to do with age.

"There's this thing because I dated Beau [Casper Smart] and he was younger. That was the first guy I ever dated who was younger than me but then I got labelled right away."