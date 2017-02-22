R&B singer Chris Brown has been ordered to stay away from an ex-girlfriend, model Karrueche Tran, after she said he punched her and threatened to kill her.

In documents made public on Tuesday, a Los Angeles court granted a restraining order requested by Tran - who's had an on-off relationship with Brown - which means he would face arrest if he comes near her.

Tran said that the 27-year-old singer punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs several years ago but that at the time she didn't call the police.

The model said she requested the restraining order as Brown had recently sent her threats by text message.

"He told a few people that he was going to kill me," she wrote. "He said if no one else can have me, he's gonna 'take me out'."

She also alleged that he harassed her friends, throwing a drink in the face of one friend at a party and telling another to leave the party or get beaten up.

In the restraining order, Tran also asked the court to order Brown to stay away from her mother and eighteen year old brother.

Rihanna and Chris Brown in June 2009

Brown, who topped the US singles chart with Run It! and Kiss Kiss, has had years of run-ins with the law and is no stranger to allegations of abuse.

He was convicted of beating Rihanna, then his girlfriend, before the 2009 Grammy Awards, forcing her to miss the music industry's annual gala.

Leaked photos of the attack left fans shocked and he was later sentenced a five-year probation period and 180 days of community labour six months later, after pleading guilty in court to the assault.

Brown later said that he considered suicide in the aftermath of the assault saying "I felt like a f***ing monster. I was thinking about suicide and everything else".

Last year, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with police. A woman had called for assistance, but Brown's lawyers insisted that she had set him up.

He was accused of battery by a woman in Las Vegas in 2016, however police did not bring charges, citing a lack of evidence, while back in 2014 Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting a man outside a Washington hotel