Production has begun on the latest Star Wars spin-off movie, the as yet untitled Han Solo adventure which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the roguish interstellar smuggler with a cast featuring Thandie Newton and Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke.

Ehrenreich, who broke through in the Coen Brothers Hollywood caper Hail, Cesar! last year, landed the coveted role over Irish actor Jack Reynor.

The standalone Han Solo film follows Star Wars movie Rogue One and focuses on the early years of Solo and his sidekick Wookiee Chewbacca in the lead up to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with Lando Calrissian.

Harrison Ford as Han with Chewbacca in a scene from Rogue One

The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

"Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous," co-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said.

"We can't think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky."

The untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story is slated for release on May 25, 2018.