Forget about being typecast. Tom Hanks is set to publish his first book - a collection of 17 short stories inspired by his vast collection of vintage typewriters.

Hanks owns over a hundred old typewriters, and each of the 17 stories have something to do with his favourite collectable.

According to his publishers, while all the stories share this one detail the subjects themselves will vary greatly.

The book called Uncommon Type: Some Stories. includes a story about an immigrant arriving in New York City after his family and life have been torn apart by his country's civil war, a story about a man who bowls a perfect game and becomes ESPN's newest celebrity.

Another about an eccentric billionaire on the hunt for something larger in America, and one about the junket life of an actor.

Oscar-winner Hanks began writing the book in 2015 and worked on it whenever his busy film schedule allowed (we're assuming on a typewriter).

"In the two years of working on the stories I made movies in New York, Berlin, Budapest and Atlanta, and I wrote in all of them," Hanks said. "I wrote in hotels during press tours, I wrote on vacation, I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office."

The book will be published in hardback next October.